Flipkart launches private label ‘Miss & Chief’ for kids

E-commerce major Flipkart has launched its in-house label for kids, Miss & Chief.

Aimed at kids in the age group of 2-10 years, the ‘Miss & Chief’ brand will offer variety from a mix of sporty apparel, colourful designs to princess party dresses, Flipkart said in a statement.

“Kids fashion is one of our fastest growing categories, where we have witnessed a 100 per cent year-on-year growth. This is a testimony to a huge potential this market offers,” Rishi Vasudev, Head of Fashion, Flipkart said.

He added that with the launch of Miss & Chief, the company is looking to address the needs of its youngest fashion consumers while at the same time offering great quality and value for money.

The brand would also have a range of STEM toys ranging from remote controlled cars to musical and educational toys.