Jennifer Lopez to launch cosmetic line

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is set to launch her limited edition cosmetic line in collaboration with the beauty brand Inglot.

The extensive colour line will bring Lopez’s and Inglot’s vision of strong femininity to life and offer women diverse ways to express themselves through beauty, through JLo Glow, read a statement.

“The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favourite colours. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course bronzers,” said Lopez.

“What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette, which allows you to create your own personalised palette with the specific colours and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one colour you really want,” she added.

The 70-piece collection will comprise of powders to lipsticks, shadows to eyelashes and cosmetic palettes. It will be launched globally on April 26 and in the first week of May in India.

Grzegorz Inglot, Vice President of US Operations for Inglot, believes that Lopez has a unique insight into what women want.

“We could not have asked for a better partner than Jennifer. She is a true beauty visionary. In addition to having great style, Jennifer is also quite a beauty expert herself. After years of working with the best in the business, she has unique insight into what women want as well as which products are necessary to create that beautiful glow that she made famous,” said Inglot.