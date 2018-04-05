Revealed! The list of top 5 mattress brands in India

Sleep is one of the most crucial aspects of an individual’s life. A person who gets proper sleep is considered to have all luxuries. It doesn’t matter what your age or gender is, everybody craves a good night’s sleep.

To be blessed with healthy sleeping habits, you need to invest in the perfect mattress. In India, there is a massive variety of mattresses available, and this makes it incredibly difficult for people to choose the best mattress for their needs.

Here is a list of top 5 mattress brands in India:

Sunday Mattress

Sunday, a new mattress brand in India provides the most exquisite mattress collection. It is unusual for a startup to be rated right on the top, but those who have used the product vouch for the product and its impeccable customer service. Also, Sunday mattresses completely disrupted the industry by introducing 100-night returns on all its purchases. The brand took over 12 months to research the entire supply chain and to re-engineer the mattress inside out. From the fibre used in the fabric to the composition of foam, everything is of exceptionally high quality. Its luxurious latex mattresses are entirely sourced from Belgium and strictly follow European standards. They give a plush feel which is not too soft. Other than that, Sunday offers incredible features like zero partner disturbance, 10 years warranty, LGA certified latex foam, and a removable zipper for super convenient and easy maintenance. Mattresses by Sunday are comfortable, health-friendly as well as the super affordable.

Sleepwell Mattress

Sleepwell offers a variety of mattresses including latex mattresses, spring mattresses, foam mattresses, and memory foam mattresses. Their mattresses come in various sizes and dimensions and are a perfect solution to allow the body revitalise in comfort. People can pick the ideal softness, toughness, and denseness of the mattress, as per their requirements. Sleepwell mattresses are made from good material and come with extra layers of foam and springs to cater the pleasant sleeping experience.

Kurl-On Mattress

Long before other players entered the category of branded mattresses, Kurl-On ruled the market. Kurl-On went on to introduce mattresses suiting the budget of every Indian household, thereby giving a stiff competition to the fresh entrants in the market. However, the mattresses from Kurl-On are considered a tad expensive. They also have specially crafted orthopaedic mattresses which are designed to take care of back and spinal problem. After a hard day’s work, this mattress ensures to give your back all the rest it deserves.

Duroflex Mattress

These mattresses are exclusively made, weighted and arranged across 3 different zones to provide the best comfort and support. The first zone promises to offer support to the shoulder, head and all the lumbar regions. The second zone of their mattress supports the heavier pelvic area, whereas the third region supports the knee, foot, lower leg, as well as the ankle.

Springwel Mattress

Springwell mattresses include the NASA technology-based memory foam which helps in sensing and shaping itself to individual body counters. Their mattresses are developed keeping numerous benefits in mind and have some unique features when compared to others. For instance, Springwel mattress offers thick support layer because of the high resilient foam present in all mattresses. it helps in eliminating pressure points and discomfort during sleep. Furthermore, the mattress wrapped in a soft quilted cover made of anti-allergic and antimicrobial fabric providing a plush feel and look.

Each brand mentioned in this list of top five mattress brands in India promises comfort and quality. For all of you who are seeking healthy sleeping habits should plan to buy a new mattress as soon as possible. The above list would definitely guide you to buy a mattress online in India and help you to find the correct mattress for your home.