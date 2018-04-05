Varun Beverages to set up greenfield production facility in Punjab

PepsiCo India’s bottling partner Varun Beverages has announced setting-up of a greenfield production facility for select beverages in Punjab.

According to a PTI report: In a BSE filing, the company said its plans to set-up a greenfield production facility (subject to receipt of necessary approvals) to create in-house production capacity for Tropicana fruit juices, Quaker Oats milk-based Beverages and Gatorade.

Varun Beverages said this facility will be the first fully backward integrated facility in India to manufacture the complete range of above products including carbonated soft drinks (CSD) at a single location.

“Juice market in India is expected to show strong double-digit growth. The setting-up of this production facility is in-line with our endeavour to strengthen our presence in fast growing categories,” Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, Varun Beverages was quoted by PTI as saying.

“The addition of these product categories to our portfolio will result in better asset usage as the seasonality in these categories is relatively lower and will augment our return ratios and profitability metrics going forward,” he further told PTI.

Foundation stone for this new production facility is being laid by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Pathankot.