Scootsy breaks boundaries; commences long-distance food deliveries for foodies in Mumbai

In a first for the city of Mumbai, Scootsy has introduced a unique offering for its customers that will bring to food from across the sealink to their doorsteps. Traditionally restaurants have always limited their delivery radius, but Scootsy will be the first brand to disrupt this trend.

Foodies from South Mumbai who would have previously needed to travel to Bandra to feast on Lucky Biryani’s food can now sit back at home, and simply order from the app. Health enthusiasts who are fans of Kitchen Garden’s healthy treats also have a reason to rejoice. Foodies from town can also order their favorites from Goila Butter Chicken, all at the click of a button.

Customers from Bandra can order their favourite delicacies from these iconic restaurants – Copper Chimney, Royal China and Trishna. With Royal China in Bandra closing down last year, this will allow Bandra fans access.

On the introduction of this novel service in Mumbai, Sandeep Das, Co- Founder & CEO, Scootsy said, “Our customers have been equating Scootsy with being the app that delivers the Best of Bombay, and what better way to stay true to this fact than to be the first to deliver the best from across Bombay. At Scootsy, we believe in making the lives of our customers simple, easy and convenient when it comes to deliveries and experiences. We were the first brand in Mumbai to offer pre-ordering services and now we are the first brand who has been able to ensure long- distance deliveries for our restaurant partners and customers. Through this offering we intend to create more value for our customers by taking the instant gratification quotient to the next level. We are expecting an increased subscriber base in the app through this introduction.”

He adds, “We will begin with a few restaurants and will continuously add more names to this network. We are certain our app users will be thrilled to experience this service.”