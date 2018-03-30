L’Opéra Salon de Thé at Bikaner House opens its doors

Bikaner House, on the India Gate Hexagon, now has a new destination of avant-garde French culinary elegance. L’Opéra – Delhi NCR’s most exclusive and innovative bakery and pastry brand – has teamed up with Old World Hospitality’s ‘Chor Bizarre’ to open a Salon de Thé. Bikaner House, a heritage property at a marquee location, has been attracting visitors with its charm, cultural significance and artistry.

“This cultural hub”, explains Laurent Samandari, Co-Founder and Managing Director of L’Opéra, “for all kinds of arts, business and academia, will now host our new Salon de Thé where one can have stirring conversations and enjoyable moments, whether it is for quick meetings or prolonged get-togethers, both indoors and outdoors, all within a refined ambience only L’Opéra knows how to bring about”.

Sandeep Tandon, Managing Director of Old World Hospitality agrees. “This location at a unique property like Bikaner House called for something magnificent – and in L’Opéra, we found the perfect partner. The discerning audience at Bikaner House will certainly enjoy this unique setting”

The collaboration with Old World Hospitality, which operates some of India’s most successful Food and Beverage brands, is no coincidence. “The synergy was immediate,” remarks Laurent. “We are very happy to work with Rohit Khattar – probably India’s most successful restaurateur. The know-how and resourcefulness of O.W.H. combined with the charm of Bikaner House – where O.W.H. operates Chor Bizarre – make for very positive prospects indeed.”

“I designed the menu,” tells us Amit Sinha, L’Opéra’s Executive Chef, “with gatherings in mind, given the kind of space we offer.” With bustling Khan Market a two-minute drive away, the recently restored Bikaner House is now a sort of oasis of tranquility at the heart of Lutyens Delhi. “The menu items I have introduced reflect the diversity of the experiences one can have at our Salon de Thé, such as a new variety of coffees, soups, salads, a range of feuilletés, lasagna and light French meals.”

L’Opéra Salon de Thé by Chor Bizarre is a unique and undeniably French experience, with a mix of old-fashioned dining and a modern touch of elegance.