Arvind and Invista present the future of denims at Festive 2018

Arvind Limited, India’s leading textile to retail and brands conglomerate along with Invista, one of the world’s largest integrated producers of fibres, has showcased its exclusive denim collection in Mumbai named ‘GRAVITY’, at its annual event called Arvind Festive 2018.

A pioneer of the denim revolution in India, Arvind has introduced many firsts to the denims industry including various IP led designs and technologies. The Festive 2018 also witnessed the launch of futuristic denim technology brands like Ikat Denim, Boomerang 360*, Boomerang Bounce; Chrome Cord and Hybrid Chinos.

Taking inspiration from the most powerful force on our planet, Arvind launched its latest collection called ‘Gravity’, a range of new denims that embody Power, Stability, and Comfort. The collection was introduced through engaging displays and an enthralling runway show that highlighted the most desired features of modern day expression of energy.

Woven-Knit Denims category has been driving the Indian Denim market for last few years. It has now reached a saturation point. Market is looking for new ideas. During the event, Arvind and Invista hosted an expert panel to brainstorm for such new ideas, in a thought provoking session titled ‘Looking beyond Woven-Knit Denim’. The event also included a unique experiential concept titled ‘The ADL Experience: Art and Science of Denim Wash’ curated and developed by on board international laundry experts, Giovanni Petrin and Andrea, who have been previously instrumental in the success story of the famed Italian laundry, Martelli.

This installation showcased the most trend right, aspirational, yet sustainable denim wash directions. With sustainability lying at the core of Arvind’s belief, this wash trend collection has been developed at Arvind Denim Lab (ADL) using eco-friendly technologies and processes.

Commenting on the Festive 2018 event, Aamir Akhtar, CEO, Denims, Arvind Ltd. said, “Arvind Limited is taking steps for leveraging innovative technologies to create the best fabrics across performance, fashion, and functionality. We are constantly pushing our limits to redefine denims every season. It is our endeavour to bring customers the best products that are aesthetically elevated, technologically innovative, and most importantly sustainable. We will continue to work towards creating disproportionate value for our customers by providing them with end to end solutions from design to delivery.”

Talking on the current capacity and expansion Akhtar quoted, “In terms of capacity, we produce 140 million meters annually which includes both bottom and upper wear fabric. The denim business alone forms 35 percent of the company’s textile business and it is continuously growing. We expect the business to grow by 15 percent every year. Arvind is one of the largest producers, seller of denim fabrics globally.”

Speaking on innovation Akhtar added, “We have recently partnered with Giovanni Petrin, who is now a Strategic Advisor – Product Innovation and Denim Finishing to give us some of the most innovative and latest washes. We are also working on many new technology partnerships which will share soon.”

Talking on the partnership with Arvind Rebecca Li, Commercial Director, Rest of Asia Pacfic Apparel & Advanced Textiles said, “Invista is a name for giving innovation. We are always in a strive to bring newness to stretch. Partnering with Arvind has been a like-minded decision as it resembles our DNA of innovation. We are currently working on knitted denims and this will soon be a new showcase with our partner Arvind.”

Renowned for introducing innovative products to the Indian denim market for years, Arvind created a visually stimulating Indigo Art Centre, that gave visitors a sneak peek into their vision of ‘Indigo inspired lifestyle’. This section of the event focused on creating endless possibilities with Indigo, beyond just Jeanswear.

A key innovation highlight at the show, was Arvind’s new product range christened as Ikat Denim. This range uses a path breaking new Indigo dyeing technology, which is not only substantially more sustainable compared with traditional dyeing techniques, it also imparts a completely new and aspirational aesthetic appeal to the finished product. The technology creates unique and controlled patterns on the fabric that resemble traditional textile art form of Ikat.

Talking on the impact of GST Akhtar summed up by saying, “It has brought a huge change and definitely there was a disruption of the whole supply chain. Thankfully because of Arvind’s product mix and geography covering India as well as global markets, we have been able to meet our numbers. Nevertheless, we are very excited about this change as this will favour organized players who are sustainable and comply with the rules and regulations. We clearly see a big advantage.”