GoliSoda launches 10 ethnic natural beverages

Hyderabad-based Startup ‘GoliSoda’, on Wednesday announced the launch of 10 ethnic natural beverages under the brand name ‘GoliSoda’.

The proprietary, preservative free, ethnic thirst quenchers with seasonal local produce will be available in major drive-ins and in 90 restaurants in Hyderabad including online delivery platform, Swiggy. The company also announced the launch of 10 new outlets that will begin operations immediately.

‘GoliSoda’ started piloting the product to introduce the most sought-after native thirst quenchers – coconut water, sugarcane juice, ‘badam’ (almond) milk, rose milk, fruit milk, Arabian style pulpy grape juice, nannari sherbet, spiced buttermilk, watermelon juice and paanakam.

The 300 ml coconut water bottle is priced at Rs 60 whereas the enriched milk range is priced at Rs 65 per unit.

“Over the past one year, we have been working on our research and development as well as piloting the natural thirst quencher beverages online with Swiggy, in few of drive-ins and in some restaurants before we brought it to the market,” said Ravi Teja Jallepalli, Founder, GoliSoda.

Currently, the company is selling 2,000 bottles every day. “This summer, we aim to clock sales of 12,000 bottles per day, targeting all age groups that are willing to try something new and tasteful,” said Jallepalli, a Chartered Accountant and Economics degree holder from London School of Economics.

After the consolidation of the market in Hyderabad, the company plans to launch its products in Bengaluru followed by Chennai.

According to Jallepalli, the company clocked Rs.1 crore revenue first year during the product testing itself. “We are looking at a 15x growth this year. We foresee a big potential in the B2B segment and we are working towards consolidating our penetration in this segment,” he said.