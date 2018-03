SSIPL, a specialty retailer with over 400 exclusive outlets replaced all outdated, standalone, solutions with Microsoft Dynamics for Retail. A truly omni–channel, it integrates business functions, and all sales channels, including stores, e-commerce and m-commerce.

All previous standalone applications, outsourced programs, such as loyalty, gift cards, CRM, employee discount, business intelligence (BI), online sales are available in Dynamics for Retail, saving costs and resources by 30 percent.