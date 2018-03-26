Dezertfox in talks with investors to raise funds; to open 20 cafes in a year

Dezertfox in talks with investors to raise funds; to open 20 cafes...

Dessert brand startup Dezertfox is in talks with investors to raise funds to fuel its expansion plans of opening 20 new stores in Delhi in a year.

According to a PTI report: The Delhi-based brand, founded in April 2016, started the concept of serving plated desserts outside the boundaries of a fine dine restaurant and has five stores.

The company has its reach in the national capital till now but is also planning to open its cafes in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“Going forward we are in talks with couple of investors to raise funds in the next one or two months,” Ayush Agarwal, Founder, Dezertfox told PTI.

The company claims it has roped in a team of chefs who have worked in five star properties in South Africa, New York, Dubai and India.

“After raising the funds we want to open 20 more stores in Delhi in about a year,” Agarwal was quoted by PTI as saying adding that the stores would be opened in the radius of approximately about 5 km.

When asked about further expansion, he said after gaining a foothold in Delhi, the brand will look forward to cities including Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Currently, Dezertfox has four cafes in Delhi and one delivery only store.

The desserts we make are either not available in India or are available in top five-star hotels,’ Agarwal said.

The brand’s portfolio of products include cakes, chocolates, pastries and cookies, among others.