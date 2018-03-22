Jaypore opens first brick-and-mortar store

Online artisanal products platform Jaypore said it has set up its first offline store in the city as it looks to reach out to new consumers.

“This is our first store. This is like a proof of concept and depending on the response we get, we will look at expanding our offline presence,” Shilpa Sharma, Co-founder, Jaypore told PTI.

According to a PTI report: She, however, added that the company would continue to be an online-first brand.

“Having a physical store will help us in reaching more customers, especially those who may be wary of shopping online and would want to touch and feel a product before buying. It’s also for customers who want instant gratification and would want to walk out of a store with the products in hand,” she was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Jaypore started its operations in 2012 to take Indian craft and design in contemporary iterations to a global audience.

“We are bringing together the physical and digital world with in-store tablets and digital screens that facilitate browsers with detailed information on all customers see in the store as well as provide options for similar items online, style guides, tips and a quick access to the entire Jaypore universe while in store,” she told PTI.

The store showcases apparel, jewellery, style accessories, home decor and craft capsules from Jaypore’s private label along with hand-picked designers, artisans and craft communities from across India.