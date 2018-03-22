H&M launches dedicated store at Alibaba’s Tmall

H&M has launched a dedicated store at Alibaba’s Tmall. With Tmall’s unique and strong position in Mainland China, this partnership is an important complement to H&M’s over 400 physical stores and HM.com Shop Online.

“We are very happy to extend our collaboration with Alibaba by launching H&M and H&M Home on Tmall. Starting today, the launch on Tmall will allow H&M to be even more accessible for customers in Mainland China by complementing our existing physical stores and digital store,” says Magnus Olsson, Country Manager of H&M Greater China.

H&M opened its first store in Mainland China 2007 and launched shop online at hm.com in 2014. The H&M group brand Monki has had a strong development in China since its launch on Tmall and the collaboration between the two groups is now being extended to include both the H&M brand and H&M Home. There are also far advanced discussions regarding the launch of the remaining brands in the H&M group on Tmall.

“With H&M’s experience in online and offline fashion retail, this collaboration signifies an important milestone to Tmall’s expansion, allowing more customers to enjoy the pleasure of interactive shopping,” says Lv Jianmei, Vice President, Tmall Fashion & Luxury, Alibaba Group.

During the launch period H&M’s Shop on Tmall will be offering over 10,000 styles of fashion items including ladies, mens, teens, childrens and H&M Home. In celebration of H&M’s launch on Tmall, fashion fans can enjoy special opening offers, as well as shop Tmall and H&M exclusive pieces featured by Wang Yuan renowned singer from TF Boys. Wang Yuan is one of the stars in the H&M campaign film revealing the exclusive H&M looks sold on Tmall.