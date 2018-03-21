Motorola to open 100 ‘Moto Hubs’ in Karnataka

In a bid to strengthen its retail presence in the southern region, Motorola India announced it will open 100 “Moto Hubs” in Karnataka where customers can experience the entire range of Motorola devices, including the newly-launched “Moto Z2 Force” and “Moto X4” smartphones.

Fifty “Moto Hubs” will be inaugurated in Bengaluru alone, the company said in a statement.

“We have received an overwhelming response at the previously-opened ‘Moto Hubs’ across the country and we are positive that the people of Karnataka will reciprocate with enthusiasm,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India.

The Lenovo-owned company has a strong consumer base across Karnataka and is one of the top five smartphone brands in the city.

Motorola India announced launching 50 “Moto Hubs” in Mumbai and opened 25 such stores in Kolkata earlier this month as it targets a third of its sales from its organised outlets.

To consolidate its retail presence, the company had announced the opening of 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi in January.

The smartphone maker has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.

The “Moto Hubs” offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.