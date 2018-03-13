Future Consumer launches an innovative home care brand, Prim

Future Consumer a new age FMCG company by Future Group launches, Prim a smart home care brand. Prim offers innovative products that will help Millennials manage their homes in a fast and effortless way. The range includes first of its kind products like Colour Grabber, Magic Sponge, Fridge Odour Absorber and much more. The products are designed in DIY (Do It Yourself) manner and are for the contemporary young consumer, who is looking for clever, efficient hacks for age-old problems of running a well-managed home.

Prim Colour Grabber is an ultra-absorbent sheet that absorbs colour bleeding from any cloth and prevents it from staining other clothes while washing. Prim Magic Sponge works like an eraser. Wet it in water and it will erase toughest stains of grease, crayon markings, dust on walls, doors, floor tiles and so on. Prim Fridge Odour Absorber is extremely simple to use and can be placed in the fridge or freezer to prevent transferring odor to other food items.

Speaking about the brand Keshav Biyani, Head – Personal and Home Care, Future Consumer Limited said, “Prim reiterates our aim to offer innovative products for new age consumers. It is a first of its kind smart home care brand that helps you live a self-sustained life. Prim provides easy solutions to manage daily household chores in a simple and fast method. With Prim, consumers can ensure a well organised and clean home all the time.”

Prim Colour Grabber is priced at Rs 120, Magic Sponge at Rs 100 and Fridge Odour Absorber at Rs 100. The products are available at Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GEN NXT, Easy Day, Heritage Fresh, Nilgiris and HyperCity stores pan India.

Prim, as a brand, stands for innovative, new ways of managing home – in sharp contrast to the drudgery and labour that traditionally defined such work. The products are for the contemporary, young consumer, who is looking for clever, efficient hacks for age-old problems of running a well-managed home.