Lifestyle launches an all new, Omnichannel gift card

Lifestyle has announced the launch of a new gift card that offers an improved shopping experience to its customers. Redeemable online, offline, on the official apps and in over 270 stores across 80 cities, the new Lifestyle Gift Card gives one countless gifting options. Of the several benefits, the Gift Card will help the customers enjoy a hassle-free experience wherever they are, across platforms.

The new Lifestyle gift card can be redeemed not only at all Lifestyle stores but across lifestylestores.com, select Max Fashion stores, maxfashion.in, Home Centre stores, homecentre.in and Melange brand stores.

The act of ‘gifting’ in India is not only a tradition, but an important cultural phenomenon as well. Powered by Qwikcilver, the new gift card ensures customers the best of gifting technology without compromising on convenience and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the card’s attractive design and user affability makes it an ideal gifting option for everyone- whether it is a friend, family member or a colleague. Stylish, compact and extremely convenient, the new gift card from Lifestyle is not only easy to store and use, but it provides the user with supremacy of Omnichannel experience and the convenience of part redemption across platforms and stores.

Commenting on the launch of the Lifestyle gift card, Kabir Lumba, Managing Director – Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Lifestyle, we are always working towards providing our customers with a memorable shopping experience. As commerce becomes more seamless, it is important for retailers to ensure that consumers have the privilege of choice without channel restrictions. With the all new Lifestyle Gift Card, we will be able to reach out to more shoppers and serve them with an enjoyable experience.”