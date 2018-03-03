Trend-Setting Millennials: Redefining The Consumer Story

Millennials have taken the center stage across the consumer markets globally. Accounting for nearly 27 percent of the world’s 7.4 billion population, this generation is driving various segments within consumer markets towards rapid growth and development.

Millennials’ contribution to the Indian consumer segments is particularly noteworthy. The population cohort represents nearly 34 percent of the Indian population and unlike other developed countries, this generation is among the chief wage earners in the household in India. This fact makes millennials one of the most vital customer targets for consumer companies and retailers in India.

