Xiaomi opens its first Mi Home experience store in India

Smartphone brand Xiaomi on Wednesday opened its first ever Mi Home Experience Store in India.

According to a ANI report: Being the first experience store and 25th Mi Home store by Xiaomi, the store will be located at Level 1, Phoenix Market City Mall, Velachery, Chennai and will open on March 01, 2018.

The experience Centre is an extension of Xiaomi’s unique business model, which brings together the efficiency of the e-commerce and offline retail user experience. This will give Mi Fans an opportunity to have a first-hand experience of the vast and diverse array of products that Xiaomi has to offer on a global scale. The significant feedback that will be gathered from the users will be incorporated into future offerings by Xiaomi in India.

It will showcase several interesting products ranging from Mi Kettle, Mi Bike, Mi Rice Cooker to Mi Weighing scale, and Mi Ninebot above all products available in India. All these product have unique attributes designed for our Mi Fans. Mi Water Purifier, comes with high-precision water filtration technology, which effectively removes antibiotics, scale, bacteria and heavy metals from the water, making it safe to drink.

Mi Home Thermostat Electric Kettle is another handy product that is made with high quality material and has triple intimate electrical protection design to prevent electrical shocks and leakages. Xiaomi will also be displaying the Mi Body Fat Scale, which calculates and shows an individual’s Body Mass Ratio (BMI) and accurately detects the body data. Not only this, but the experience centre will also have a plethora of household technology products that are designed to enrich and promote a healthier lifestyle.

“We are very excited to bring the first Mi Home Experience Store to India. This has only been possible due to the immense support and love that we have received from our Mi Fans over the years. Our success is a result of our philosophy of providing best specs, with highest quality at an honest pricing. We have always given a lot of significance to the feedback that we have received from our fans. The Mi Home Experience Store is an opportunity for us to provide our Mi Fans with the best that we have to offer and in return gain their valuable feedback to continue to delight them with our offerings. Further, this is an important step in realizing our vision of strengthening our offline presence in the country,” Manu Jain, Vice President Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India was quoted by ANI as saying.

At present, there are 24 Mi Homes in the country and one experience centre and the aim is to open 100 Mi Home stores in India within 2018. Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s flagship offline stores that allow the Mi fans to experience, assess, and buy all Xiaomi India products under one roof.

Further, continuing with the goal to bring the best of innovation to all, Xiaomi recently launched three exciting products in the Indian market – Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and the much-awaited Mi LED TV 4.

To extend the success, propelled by Redmi Note 4, which became India’s highest shipped smartphone as per IDC, 2017, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched earlier this month. With an improved 12MP rear camera, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Redmi Note 5 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to feature the octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon 636 and sports an 18:9 full HD+ display with rounded corners. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

Mi TV is the world’s thinnest LED TV which features a 138.8cm (55 inch) 4K LED display with support for HDR10 content at a competitive price of Rs 39,999. It comes equipped with the PatchWall system that connects to set-top boxes, allowing users to switch to any channel, or specific TV show with just one click. Powering Easily accessible at the back, Mi TV 4 has 3 HDMI ports (including 1 ARC port), and 2 USB ports (3.0+2.0), as well as an Ethernet port along with Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wireless headphones or other Bluetooth devices.

All the three recently launched products have been available for purchase from February 22, 2018 across mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores, and the company sold more than 3 lakh units of Redmi note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in the first three minutes of the online sale.