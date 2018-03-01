Ted Baker launches its first store in partnership with Aditya Birla

British menswear, womenswear and accessories brand Ted Baker has set foot in India with its maiden store here.

The brand has been brought to India in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

Amit Pande, Brand Head, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, said: “Ted Baker is an iconic brand and we are excited to bring it to our Indian consumers, who have a personal sense of style and appreciate good design, with a perfect blend of British sophistication. The brand will cater to both men and women in the luxury space.”

Situated at the capital’s newest fashion destination Chanakya Mall, the 1,600 sq ft store continues the brand’s legacy to have interiors that are bespoke to their location, taking into account the surroundings and local culture.

All of Ted’s store interiors are bespoke to their location, taking into account the surroundings and local culture. Starting with the rich jewel tones in traditional Indian dress, Ted has juxtaposed these with inspiration drawn from the Crown Jewels for a uniquely British twist. Created using traditional and locally-sourced Indian textiles and embellishment, this is thoroughly contemporary take on Ted’s travels.

A diamond formation timber floor welcomes guests to the space, whilst the ornate ceiling features brushed and polished brass three-dimensional diamond shapes. Fitting rooms have intricate printed wallpaper and are upholstered in regal purple with opulent gold trims with wall-hanging jewel pendants. Props referencing the British monarchy are displayed in ornate frames throughout the store. Red oak timber-topped tables with gold stylized legs make for majestic feature furniture, while the remaining pieces draws inspiration from royal jewels, enhancing the magnificence of the store and creating a jewel-box backdrop for Ted’s wonderful new collections.