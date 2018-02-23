Swiggy Scheduled to allow users to order meals in advance

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the launch of its brand-new offering, ‘Swiggy Scheduled’, allowing users to plan and order their meals in advance.

According to a ANI report: With Swiggy Scheduled, users can now place their orders in slots of 30 minutes, a minimum of two hours and maximum of 48 hours in advance. This convenience does not come at an additional cost as there will be no delivery charges on the service. In case of cancellation, the users can do so on the app itself, any time before the order becomes live.

“At Swiggy, we are constantly looking for new and powerful ways to serve our consumers’ every food need. Sometimes convenience means being able to plan ahead, especially when order delivery time is crucial. We’ve introduced Swiggy Scheduled for those who not only love a great meal but also want the assurance that it will reach their tables on time,” Anuj Rathi, VP – Products, Swiggy was quoted by ANI as saying.

Swiggy Scheduled has already been launched in Hyderabad and Chennai, and would be rolled out in other cities by the end of March this year.