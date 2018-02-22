ITC plans to set up integrated consumer goods plant in UP

Diversified firm ITC plans to set up an integrated consumer goods manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh besides exploring investment possibilities in green energy and a logistics hub in the state in coming years.

The company has implemented significant interventions in agriculture sector in the state strengthening agri and food value chains making a meaningful contribution to the prime minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ income, Sanjiv Puri, CEO, ITC said in a statement.

“In alignment with the government’s Make in India vision, ITC proposes to invest in a world-class integrated consumer goods manufacturing facility in the state. The company is also exploring investment possibilities in green energy and a logistics hub in the years to come,” Puri said.

ITC has a large footprint in the state which includes a modern unit in Saharanpur and 19 co-packaging units which support local entrepreneurship, he added.

Highlighting various steps taken by the company in the state, he said through a network of 2,000 e-choupals, ITC is today empowering 12,00,000 farmers in the state.

“ITC’s agro-forestry model in Uttar Pradesh aims to provide food, fodder and wood security and de-risk farmers through alternative sources of remuneration, while contributing to carbon sequestration and soil conservation,” Puri said.