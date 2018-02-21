Snapdeal announces curated Holi Store

Holi is about colour, getting wet, enjoying the festivities and then scrubbing back to a clean self. Snapdeal’s ‘Holi Store’ has put together a complete collection of thoughtful items that a user will need before stepping out, while out enjoying and all that is required to clean up after that. Here are some glimpses of the selection:

Snapdeal has introduced range of ‘all white’ fashion styles for children, women, and men along with colourful bandanas. Snapdeal’s Holi Store is offering minimum 30 percent discount on nourishing oils, sunscreens, and moisturizers.

Snapdeal also has a bunch of must haves to save the phone (with up to 70 percent off on mobile covers), cars, and bikes with items like screen guards, mobile protection bags, waterproof bags, as well as bike and car covers (up to 80 percent discount on bike and car covers).

It is also offering natural colours, water guns in different shapes with cartoon characters, auto fill water balloons (fill and seal up to 30 balloons in 60 seconds), and colourful sprays that will get the spirits going. Water pumps and plastic swimming pools are also on sale to ensure your little ones have a splashy time.

Waterproof power banks, selfie sticks and waterproof speakers (up to 35 percent off) will ensure that the customers do not miss a moment of fun and also capture all the colourful memories of the revelry.

There is a wide range of traditional Indian sweets and savouries and party items including ice crushers, gola makers, disposable crockery, gujia moulds and more.

Snapdeal is also offering attractively priced cosmetics that will heal the skin and hair from the Holi excess – while there is up to 40 percent discount on loofas and make-up removers, the scrubs, bubble wash, cleansing and wet wipes which will cost up to 50 percent lesser. To help clean up homes high pressure jets, floor cleaners, mops, scrubbers, and water pipes have massive discounts up to 80 percent off.