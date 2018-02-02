Safexpress to invest Rs 100 crore in Northeast

Safexpress, supply chain and logistics company, has announced the biggest-ever investment by a logistics company in the Northeast region.

At the occasion of the Advantage Assam Global Investors Summit being held on February 3-4 at Guwahati, Rubal Jain, Managing Director, Safexpress addressed the media.

Safexpress, which has the largest logistics network in Northeast, was representing the logistics industry at the summit. Out of the 12 focus industries identified by the Government for investment in Northeast in general and Assam in particular, logistics is one of the major industries. Rubal Jain, Managing Director, Safexpress is seen as an icon in logistics industry, and hence was the flagbearer of the industry at this very prestigious Summit.

Speaking to the media, Rubal Jain said, “On this momentous occasion, we are pleased to announce an investment of Rs 100 crore in the Northeast region. We whole-heartedly support this wonderful initiative by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to boost investment in this region. We also sincerely compliment the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Hon’ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Chandra Mohan Patowary, as well as several other people who have collectively worked very hard to bring Northeast to the centrestage of investment.”

Jain added, “Northeast is one of the most amazing parts of India. The region is home to more than 45 million people and has unsurpassable beauty. Assam, the biggest state in this belt, has evolved itself over the years from being a traditional state to a competitive business hub. Assam is also a very crucial location from the point of view of logistics connectivity of Northeast India with the rest of the country. The development of strong ASEAN relationships with Northeast is a great boon for the entire region and all business entities serving the region.”

Speaking at this occasion, Vineet Kanaujia, Vice President – Marketing, Safexpress said, “Given the vital role Assam plays in connecting Northeast to the rest of the country, Safexpress has recently built up an ultra-modern logistics park at Guwahati. We have invested Rs 30 crore in creating this state-of-the-art Logistics Park at Guwahati. This facility spans over an area of more than 1 million square feet, and is located strategically on National Highway 31. This logistics facility is functional 24x7x365 and ensures excellent connectivity of Northeast with the rest of India.”

Explaining about the massive logistics network created by Safexpress in Northeast, Kanaujia said, “Northeast has always been a very high priority region for us. We have offices across the whole of Northeast region. Our logistics network covers even the remotest of the locations, and we cover every square inch of Northeast. Given our massive logistics network within Northeast, we deliver to all 1001 Pincodes in Northeast. With a huge investment of Rs. 100 Crores planned by Safexpress for the region in the field of logistics, we intend to contribute hugely in the Northeast growth story, given the massive role logistics needs to play in the growth of this region.”