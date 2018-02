Benetton Group S.R.L. announced that Luciano Benetton has taken on the role of Executive Chairman.

After handing over his responsibilities to the Founder, Francesco Gori, Chairman since May 2016, will remain a director on the board and will soon be taking up a new position in another Edizione S.R.L.- controlled company.

Last November Luciano Benetton announced he would return to the company after many years, with the aim of reviving the loss-making company.