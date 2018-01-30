WAFL to set up 2 outlets in Bengaluru

Popular Russian waffle chain WAFL said it will soon foray into the Indian market by opening two outlets in the city.

Apart from Bengaluru, WAFL, which has over 50 Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) outlets all over the world, will also open stores in New Delhi and Surat in the first phase launch.

The first outlet will be thrown open for public on February 3 here, company officials said in a statement.

The company noted that WAFL is already present in Russia, CIS countries, USA, Czeckoslovakia, Ukraine, Mangolia, Gulf countries and was now entering India, through a joint venture between ‘MYBusiness Russia’ and ‘MBC Hospitality Pvt Ltd’.

“We are going to be present in each state of India by 2020.. Apart from Gujarat and Rajasthan, all other states will also have non-vegetarian items in the menu,” Adzhai Sharma, Business Head, My Business Russia International said.

Apart from franchisee stores, we will also come up with our own flagship, company-operated stores, he said.

On the company’s revenue target, he said in another three years, WAFL proposes to have 250 stores pan India, with a target of Rs 200 crore, and the expansion will also lead to employment generation.

On expansion plans, WAFL said it is set to open 80 outlets with franchisee module, pan-India in 2018.

Stating that the USP of WAFL is its corn based products; the company said it is targetting the untapped Indian breakfast market as well as the conventional fast food market, by serving foodies trendy food at most reasonable prices.

Products like J-Tube, Wafl Pie will enter the Indian market for the first time, it added.

“We are positive that Indian market will like our products, we are eyeing pan India expansion,” Rajeev Chawla, Executive Partner said.