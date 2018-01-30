GCPL Q3 net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 430 crore

FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has reported a 22.05 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 429.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

According to a PTI report: The company’s net profit for the October-December quarter last year stood at Rs 352.20 crore, GCPL said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company during the period under review increased by 6.45 per cent to Rs 2,666.23 crore as compared to Rs 2,056.85 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.