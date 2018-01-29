Nestle to cut 400 jobs in France in cost saving push

Nestle said Friday that it plans to further reduce its workforce in France as it looks to cut costs and centralize operations.

The group, which employs 13,000 people in France, wanted to avoid layoffs and attrition may account for some reduction in headcount as Nestle consolidates seven sites around Paris into one by 2020, a spokesman said.

Nestle will offer the employees retraining to switch to other positions and accept voluntary departures, a spokeswoman for the company said.

The efficiency push is part of a program that Nestle unveiled in 2014 to simplify its business-support structure.