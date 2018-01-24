BSH Household Appliances launches luxury brand Gaggenau in India

BSH Household Appliances, Europe’s largest home appliances brand and rank second in the sector worldwide launched Gaggenau, the world’s first and leading brand of luxury built-in appliances in India.

Gaggenau has brought to the country its high-quality built-in appliances across product ranges such as hobs, hoods, ovens, steam ovens, microwave ovens, dishwashers, coffee machines, vacuuming drawers, wine cabinets, refrigerators etc. The brand has gained a global recognition for its ongoing commitment to providing extraordinary excellence in the kitchen.

Speaking on this occasion, Gunjan Srivastava, MD & CEO, BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. said, “After the tremendous success of our dual brand strategy with Bosch and Siemens, we now bring a third brand, Gaggenau, to the country. Gaggenau caters to extremely high-end customers who believe that appliances are functional art that fit into the lifestyle of the discerning and cultured individual.”

“We believe that the Indian consumer durables sector is witnessing an inclination towards premiumization in the last few years and we are confident that this is the appropriate time for a brand like Gaggenau to enter the market. Gaggenau with its uncompromised quality and unmatched design will launch in six cities in India this year.”

Gaggenau appreciates and values the traditions behind hand-made products, its precise processing and clear design language as well as its revolutionary and innovative ideas. This is its hallmark, which guarantees perfect functionality and reliability not only for today, but also for the future.

During their entire lifespan, Gaggenau appliances maintain their consistent appearance, which is based on the highest standards of German design and on materials of premium quality. With Gaggenau, you don‘t follow fashion trends, you create them. The design of Gaggenau appliances is carefully thought through, down to the very last detail, and supplemented by technologies that are always a step ahead of others.