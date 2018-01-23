Big Bazaar organises one of the world’s first 24 hours of Facebook Live Shopping Carnival

Celebrating the 12th anniversary of ‘Big Bazaar Sabse Saste Din’, Big Bazaar is all set to make this Sabse Saste 5 Din larger than life. Big Bazaar will organise one of the world’s first 24 hours of Facebook Live Shopping Carnival from 9am on Friday January 26 to 9am on Saturday January 27, 2018. Celebrating the Republic Day with full spirit, the 24-hour session will truly be a carnival with popular celebrities giving out offers on products across all categories.

Giving it a twist, during the 24-hour Facebook Live session, every hour Big Bazaar will announce exclusive offers that are not promoted on any other platform. Giving more power to its customers, Big Bazaar will give away more than ten lakh mobile coupons that can be used during Sabse Saste 5 Din. The 24 hours ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din FB live’ shopping carnival will offer exciting deals and discounts on products like home appliances, fashion clothing, groceries, grooming products, snacks, beverages, home care products, electronic gadgets and much more.

Speaking about taking Big Bazaar Sabse Saste 5 Din to the next level Pawan Sarda, Group Head- Digital, Future Group said, “Sabse Saste Din in 12 years have become India’s most popular and eagerly awaited shopping days and will continue to grow in the years to come. We share a strong bond with our loyal customers and want to reach out to the new generation that is always on the go. This Sabse Saste 5 Din, India is going to witness the biggest shopping blockbuster for the very first time. Through mobile coupons, we intent to do the biggest ever online to offlne idea in digital space.”

Commenting on the 24 hour Facebook Live session, Pulkit Trivedi, Director, Facebook India said, “Facebook Live is an authentic, immersive tool that brands are increasingly using to connect and engage with their consumers real-time. We’re excited about the Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Sasta Din’ campaign and its 24-hour Facebook Live that will help to amplify the scale of the campaign.”