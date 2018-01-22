Shahnaz Husain Group launches herbal deodorant range

Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain’s group has launched its range of Herbal Deo fragrances in Indian Market under Brand Name ‘O’.

The deos contain herbal extracts and natural floral extracts blended with essential oils of flowers and herbs with ‘carrier’ oils, like olive oil and coconut oil which are hundred percent safe to use, according to the release.

“There is no gas component in it, as compared to other deos in the market,” said beauty diva Shahnaz Husain.

“Deodorants and perfumes add glamour and style to grooming. We have kept the fragrances subtle, because I believe that they should not be too overpowering. The Deodorants leave the body delicately and subtly fragrant,” she added.