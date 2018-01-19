Inorbit Mall Malad turns 14

The most happening shopping destination in the city, Inorbit Mall, Malad has turned 14 this year. To celebrate the occasion Inorbit is all set to host a 6-day gala event filled with activities, fun and food, starting from January 19-24.

Shopping gets more rewarding as customers can shop for Rs 3,000 and 10 lucky winners everyday get a chance to win exciting gifts and vouchers.

The patrons can groove with a live band performance by Nihar or enjoy a musical evening by Khayaal-e-Jazz with 14 musicians playing 14 instruments. Apart from this, shoppers can participate in a unique Sketch-e-Song game where participants will have to guess the song with the drawing clues given by their team member. They can also indulge in an exhilarating drum jam session with 100 drummers and also win a whole lot of surprises by taking part in the Grand Housie.

Since the opening of the iconic doors to the Mumbaikars in early 2004, Inorbit mall, Malad has evolved and upgraded itself with a swanky façade and brought in new brands like H&M, Hunkemoller, DC Shoes, Project Eve, Cover Story, NYX, Hastakala, Dominos and The Beer Café.

It is also the first mall in the country to introduce the shop online feature through its website and Inorbit app. With this feature customers can not only browse through latest collection but also can reserve the products and pick it up whenever they visit the mall. Alternatively the mall can also deliver the product to the consumer at their doorstep.

Commenting on the completion of 14 years, Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of marketing and Corporate Communications, said, “Inorbit mall has come a long way and the journey has been an enriching one. We would like to celebrate this success with our patrons by inviting them to be a part of a 6 day celebration and we thank them for their continued love and support.”