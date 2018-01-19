Snapdeal celebrates Republic Day 2018 with Pride of India e-store

Snapdeal’s Pride of India e-store celebrates 69 years of the Indian Republic with special curated products to bring unique handloom and handicraft items from all parts of the country. The store also has products from famous Indian brands, patriotic themed items and quirky stuff uniquely related to India.

The beauty of this e-store is underscored by a plethora of handicraft items that represent the diversity of cultures.

The clothing section has been spruced up with Tanth, Jamdani, Bhagalpuri, Kantha, Kancheepuram sarees besides Phulkari, Ikkat and Bhandej dupattas from the textile rich states of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. In the jewellery category, the store boasts a spectacular collection of Kundan, Polki, Meenakari, Pearl and Temple jewellery.

The home décor offerings give shoppers an opportunity to add traditional elegance to their homes, with stone, marble and brass artefacts, dhurries and Jaipuri quilts, rich tapestry, Rangoli and Madhubani arts, torans and jharokas.

There is a section with a wide range of patriotic-themed products like Vande Mataram slogan T-shirts, Republic Day themed cushion covers, and a fully loaded category of character dresses featuring Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai ensembles. The collectables range includes travel & tech accessories, jewellery & apparel, fridge magnets, keychains, t-shirts, coffee mugs and phone cases that celebrate uniquely Indian idiosyncrasies like Bollywood, chai, and tricolour.

The sale is also celebrating popular home-grown brands like Atlas, Haldirams, Bikanervala, Patanjali, Bombay Dyeing, Parachute, Micromax, VLCC to name a few. The products on sale feature the largest selection of Indian items across all categories.

Sharing his views, Vishal Chadha, Chief Business Officer, Snapdeal, said, “The Pride of India store is about celebrating the numerous achievements of our Republic – from the ancient traditions to the modern brands. The store provides a platform to showcase the rich diversity of a nation on the move.”

In addition to the Pride of India e-store, Snapdeal will also launch The Republic Day Unbox India Sale, which will run from January 22-24, 2018.