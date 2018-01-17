Sri Sri Tattva launches comprehensive range of cooking products at India Food Forum 2018

Sri Sri Tattva, an Ayurveda & FMCG brand that promotes health and wellness, has introduced a comprehensive range of cooking products that include Cow’s pure ghee, Organic Virgin cold pressed Coconut Oil, Whole Wheat Atta, Basmati Rice, 100 per cent Natural Honey, Brown Sugar, Rock Salt, a range of Masalas and Spices along with a range of staples and pickles at India Food Forum 2018.

The brand, synonymous with quality and purity, is ready to come onto Indian kitchen shelves with multiple high-quality offerings to contribute to wholesome cooking, pure taste and traditional flavours. Meanwhile, a high standard of safety, health and hygiene maintained throughout the production processes, keeps the purity of the ingredients intact, allowing customers to eat healthy while relishing the taste of Indian spices.

Indian cooking essentials and spices are scientifically proven to possess unique and rare medicinal properties and are also an integral part of Ayurveda. It is learnt, these valuable medicinal attributes often are lost during their processing. Sri Sri Tattva through its advanced R&D and methodologies has ensured to retain the original beneficial properties of the ingredients and also keep them free from chemicals and artificial preservatives, hence pure and natural.

Speaking on Sri Sri Tattva’s vision, Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, “We have earned the trust of our customers through our products with excellent quality and purity. We are positive in inspiring the modern world towards healthy and happy living through our consistent innovation in food and Ayurveda.”

“Our kitchen products are being made available to our valuable customers through all traditional and modern channels across the market as well as online through our website, mobile App and leading e-commerce players. These will also be available soon in the Sri Sri Tattva Marts and Home & Health franchise stores opening shortly across the country,” said Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva, expressing his thoughts on the upcoming journey of the brand.