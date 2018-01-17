Patanjali to launch textile portfolio around Diwali: Ramdev

aba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Group is planning to roll out its textile portfolio in the Indian market by November 2018 — around Diwali.

“We have started working on the textile front — Patanjali Paridhan — on a larger scale. We will launch the products either this year around Diwali or positively by January 2019,” Ramdev said here on Tuesday in an interaction with media persons.

Ramdev said the textile portfolio will have around 3,000 products ranging from kidswear to yogawear and sportswear.

“It will have ladieswear and gentswear, and alongwith that will also come accessories and footwear.”

Speaking about the restaurant business, Ramdev said the work on this front has been stalled for the time being.

Aiming to expand its footprint in the country’s FMCG sector, Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali launched its e-commerce platform under the tagline “Haridwar to har dwar” (Haridwar to every door step online).

The company has also announced its partnership with leading e-retailers and aggregators to authorise online sales of its products which include Paytm Mall, BigBasket, Flipkart, Amazon India, Grofers, Amazon India, netmeds, 1mg and Shopclues, among others.

Launching the e-commerce platform “www.patanjaliayurved.net”, Ramdev added that online sales have yielded good dividend that helped the company’s sales cross the Rs 10 crore-mark in December 2017.