SPAR Hypermarket launches new innovative store format in Bengaluru

SPAR Hypermarket, part of the Dubai based Landmark Group, has inaugurated their 6th store in Bengaluru and 19th store in India.

The store offers customers innovation-led experiential shopping. The latest store spans across 55,000 sq.ft., and offers over 50,000 products with 25 billing counters. It is located at Vega City mall on Bannerghatta Road in South Bangalore.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO, SPAR Hypermarkets, said, “At SPAR, our endeavour is to enrich the shopping experience of our customers. The new SPAR store at VEGA city mall is a big step in this journey. It has been designed to offer value in an engaging and interactive environment. We have used technology and product in new ways to deliver a truly amazing experience. We are on an incredible journey which started in Bengaluru 10 years back; and we never cease to be delighted by the love and affection of the city. As we open our 19th store in its latest version here we would like to thank our customers and partners for their support to make this store a reality.”

SPAR seeks to deliver on its 4 pillars of Fresh, Value, Choice and Service. The new store at Vega City Mall, offers this with an exhilarating Experience – with differentiated sections such as Wonder Years for Kids, Beauty, Grandma’s Corner, Taste of India, Taste the world, Freshly, SPAR Natural and more. The store uses technology in an innovative manner with self-assist kiosks, an interactive digital SPAR Studio and the SPAR play pad to deliver this.

The store showcases some strategic partner collaborations with BOSCH, Philips, HCL, Coca Cola and more.

All staff members of the store have been hired locally as the brand stays committed to be the store of the community.