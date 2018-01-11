Marks & Spencer hires new CFO ahead of Christmas trading update

Marks & Spencer has appointed Humphrey Singer to its board as chief finance officer.

Singer, who is currently Group Finance Director at Dixons Carphone, will take up his new role as Marks & Spencer embarks on its five-year transformation programme. His start date is yet to be confirmed.

The news comes less than 24 hours before M&S provides an update on its Christmas trading performance.

Singer has been Group FD of Dixons Carphone since 2014 following the merger of Dixons Retail with Carphone Warehouse Group.

He became Group Finance Director of Dixons in 2011, having held several other finance roles since joining the company in 2007.

Singer’s early career included finance roles at Cadbury Schweppes plc and Coca-Cola Enterprises UK Limited.

Commenting on his appointment, CEO Steve Rowe said, “As we embark on our five-year transformation programme, Humphrey will be a great addition to the top team. His experience as part of the team that led Dixons through its period of change and migration to multi-channel retailer is most relevant to what we are undertaking here. This, coupled with his retail expertise and eye for detail and cost, will be very important to our team dynamic as we move forward.”

Singer said, “Under Steve M&S is changing and there’s no better time to be joining the team that is transforming the business.”

Singer will replace Helen Weir, who is leaving the British retailer on March 31 after three years in the role.

Steve Rowe added, “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Helen for her significant contribution to M&S over the last three years and wish her all the very best for the future.”