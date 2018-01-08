Gourmet Investments to bring Sri Lankan seafood joint, Ministry of Crab, to India

Gourmet Investments, promoted by the Bharti Family Office has tied up with with Ministry of Crab, owned by cricketers Kumara Sangakarra, Mahela Jayawardene and Chef Dharshan Munidasa to bring the iconic Sri Lankan seafood restaurant to the country.

Ministry of Crab has been on the coveted and prestigious ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list every year since 2015, a statement said.

The first outpost of Ministry of Crab will open in Mumbai in May-June 2018, with an investment of Rs 4-5 crore, Ramit Mittal, CEO, Gourmet Investments said.

“We are pleased to start our journey in Mumbai. We are planning to bring globally acclaimed dining brands as well as celebrity chefs to India to an audience that travels extensively and is more aware about pedigree international food trends,” he added.

“By the end of 2018, the company plans to indigenously develop and acquire rights for multiple global food and beverage brands, with the next one being Typhoon Shelter conceptualised with Chef Christian Yang,” Deepinder Batth, COO, Gourmet Investments said.

The company, he said, will also expand on its ‘The Project by PizzaExpress’ series.

“Ministry of Crab started as a fun project for Kumar and myself to work on together, along with Dharshan, and we’re so happy to see how far it’s come. With this new step into India I am excited for the next innings in our journey and hope you’ll be bowled over by it,” added former cricketer Mahela Jayawardene.

Gourmet Investments is promoted by the Bharti Family Office represents the iconic PizzaExpress brand in India since 2012. The company has opened 9 restaurants up till July 2017.