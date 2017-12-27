The Shilla Duty Free launches at Hong Kong International Airport

The Shilla Duty Free, one of the world’s leading travel retail companies, has commenced operations at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), after its successful bid on the perfume and cosmetics, and fashion accessories concessions earlier this year.

Six retail outlets opened for business on December 12, 2017, as a result of the positive collaboration between Shilla’s Hong Kong team and the Airport Authority Hong Kong, supported by Shilla’s Head Office in Korea. Through the dedicated efforts of the teams, the company looks forward to strengthening its Hong Kong operations and providing unparalleled experiences to their customers.

The new license marks Shilla as the first operator to simultaneously secure duty free perfumes and cosmetics concessions across the major hub airports of Incheon International, Hong Kong International and Singapore Changi. With the opening of the HKIA stores, Shilla is also pleased to announce their new vision for experiential retail – Beauty&You. Following the commencement of operations this December, the outlets will be transformed in phases into the new identity, which symbolises The Shilla Duty Free’s full commitment to travellers’ entire beauty experience.

Beauty&You presents a new retail concept for HKIA, combining innovative store designs with a wide array of products, excellent service and exciting activities to delight guests at every stage of their shopping journey, giving a new innovative approach to travel retail in an airport. With the Grand Opening slated for the summer of 2018 when the new retail spaces are unveiled, the number of brands featured across the six stores will increase to over 200. Representing how modern, travel-savvy customers shop, the new Beauty&You store layout will incorporate both branded counters and non-branded areas, as well as immersive engagement zones.

“We’re extremely excited to expand The Shilla Duty Free network to one of the busiest airports in the world,” says Alice Woo, Managing Director of Shilla Travel Retail Hong Kong Limited,

Woo adds, “The airport served more than 70 million passengers annually and 1,100 aircrafts daily in the past 12 months. Hong Kong’s proximity to other Asian countries and mainland China also makes HKIA a powerful and promising hub for duty free sales. With the upcoming launch of Beauty&You, we hope to redefine the airport retail experience and customer journey through personalised service, interactive and engaging environment in one of the most robust travel markets in the world.”