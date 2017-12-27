Payal Singhal opens signature store in Mehrauli

Payal Singhal, the Mumbai-based label that is known for its contemporary occasion wear highlighted with customized prints amalgamated with embroideries, turns eighteen this year and opens at — Mehrauli in New Delhi.

The much-loved print designer of India – Payal Singhal has provided a fresh take on modern silhouettes with feminine prints. She is known for exquisite romantic garments and beautiful motifs. This urban chic collection includes silhouettes for the ultimate city woman.

“Am really excited to be here in the capital city. The Delhi clientele is very discerning and loves to dress up. We have been getting a lot of love and interest from our Delhi clients over the years. We are very excited to give them an opportunity to shop the entire Payal Singhal product range under one roof. While we have always had a large clientele from the city, the store here will allow all our patrons to access latest designs and travel worthy pieces, as soon as they are launched,” says Payal Singhal.

While Singhal’s occasion wear and luxury formals are much sought after, her pret creations too are extremely popular.

“Transitional pieces such as an off shoulder top which can be mixed-matched with a simple skirt to classic denims.are wardrobe must haves. The pret line also includes staples such as the shirt dress, lehenga skirts, jackets, off-shoulder tops and tunics to name a few,” adds the designer.

The USP of the collection is the practical wearability and transition from wedding/occasion to day wear.

The Payal Singhal store in Mehrauli lends a beautiful backdrop to her creations and is spread across 900 sq.ft.The store is inspired by the Payal Singhal and Carma aesthetic, it’s classic with a vintage deco-vibe. We have distressed mirror walls with pale pink velvet Art Deco furniture and Soft gold accents.