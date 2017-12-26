Forever 21, a Los Angeles brand enters Kolkata

Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd launched its first store in Kolkata. The sprawling new store is spread across 6,500 sq ft. of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at South City mall.

New-age folk-fusion and noted Bollywood singer Papon, created a stir with Forever 21 customers with his live performance. Papon along with Rahul Jhamb, India Brand Head, Forever 21, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd inaugurated the store.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Jhamb, Brand Head, Forever 21 said, “Kolkata is not only the most potential market in East India but one among the key markets of India and we are delighted to launch our first store in Kolkata, just in time for the year end festive season. Our first store in Kolkata and 22nd in India is a momentous step as we continue to leave our imprints in the country by making fast fashion accessible to the young fashionistas. Our new Holiday collection, designed to make fashion loving millennials look awesome during vacations and New Year will be available across all our stores. We are grateful to our patrons for making Forever 21 the most loved fashion destination of the country”.

The 22nd store houses the latest Holiday collection which sets the tone for a joyous and upcoming festive season. Textures and colors are the focal point of the collection, featuring a range of fabrics and jewel tones. The women’s collection offers show-stopping styles from sequin halter jumpsuits, embellished mini suede skirts, cozy shearling jackets, slip dresses and more.

The men’s collection features pieces for day and night including crew-knit sweaters, top coats, distressed denim and trousers. Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will also feature its in-house brands, including 21MEN™, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line.

Forever 21 hosted an exclusive meet and greet with the celebrity for 10 best dressed black and yellow costumes. That’s not all; the brand also instated a ‘Happy Queue’ that offered shopping vouchers to its patrons. The first 100 customers in queue were given Rs 1,000 off while the next 200 customers availed Rs 500 off on their purchase.