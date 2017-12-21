V-Mart gifts employees IGNOU branded certification, 24x7 helpline on Retail Employees Day

V-Mart Retail Ltd created history by becoming one of the first retail chains to launch an in-house Diploma in Retailing accredited by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) called V-Mart Gurukul for its employees to mark the celebrations of the annual Retail Employees Day on December 12.

The Rs 1,200 crore retail market leader also made history by launching a round-the-clock helpline for it’s workforce spread across 166 retail stores in 141 cities to register complaints/ grievances related to issues at work-place and provide speedy redressal.

Vouching for pride and respect of the unsung heroes of the retail business on the occasion of R.E.D, Lalit Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, V-Mart Retail said, “Retail is not just one of the highest employment generating industry but also one that witnesses maximum attrition. The subsidised Diploma in their own workplace related subject from a prestigious university as IGNOU will help our employees chart a career-growth path for themselves and help them get a stamp of approval for their professional skills.”

Retail Employees Day is now a worldwide event that came about after Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) proposed an event to recognise the large chunk of workforce employed in unorganised and unrecognised retail establishments. V-Mart held simultaneous celebrations to celebrate the efforts of its employees by appreciating them, honouring them and saying “Thanks For Being So Awesome”.

On this occasion, the management officials across all V-Mart institutions greeted all the store employees including housekeeping and security personnel, followed by employee talent contests and handing over of appreciation certificates to all employees.

V-Mart Retail also created history by launching the first ever dedicated 24×7 helpline for its employees aptly called V-Mart Sahayak to address their workplace-related issues.

“We are just raising the bar for acknowledging and addressing the workplace related issues of our employees who are our frontline brand ambassadors and it is our duty to ensure that we make the workplace atmosphere as conducive as possible by promptly addressing any concerns which deter efficiency and morale of our employees”, explains V-Mart’s Agarwal on the philosophy behind having this helpline.

The V-Mart retail employees can now register their complaints ranging from errant customers to unfriendly supervisors to all kinds of workplace-related issues in complete anonymity and can feel secure about their working conditions.

V-Mart has been celebrating R.E.D (Retail Employees Day) since its’ inception in 2012 though the company has been recognising its’ employees contributions since it was founded in 2002.