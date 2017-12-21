L Catterton partners with Ganni to continue building the brand on global scale

L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world, has announced a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in Ganni, one of Scandinavia’s most successful advanced contemporary fashion brands.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2000, Ganni is a leading advanced contemporary fashion brand offering differentiated women’s ready-to-wear clothing. Ganni is one of the fastest growing brands in the global apparel space and has established an international presence through its owned stores and more than 400 premium retailers in 20 countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the UK, Germany and the US. The brand has significant digital exposure and a unique style endorsed by key fashion opinion leaders and embraced by a quickly growing base of loyal customers.

Nicolaj Reffstrup, Ganni’s CEO, said: “Partnering with L Catterton is a hugely exciting opportunity for us to further build on the solid foundations that were laid since 2009. This comes exactly at the right time for Ganni and will drive us forward in the next few years as we’ll get access to the knowledge and network of both L Catterton and LVMH. Ganni attracted a lot of interest from various investment firms, but we chose L Catterton as we felt we share the same vision for the brand. We firmly believe that L Catterton will strengthen our business with their unparalleled expertise in brand building and their deep understanding of how a global fashion brand operates.”

Eduardo Velasco, Partner of L Catterton, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Ganni and its outstanding management team. With its distinctive fashion style and its sound digital strategy, Ganni is ideally positioned to continue its impressive international growth story.”

L Catterton has significant experience investing in contemporary fashion brands. Current and past investments in the fashion space include SMCP (Sandro Maje Claudie Pierlot), ba&sh, Pepe Jeans, GANT, Charles & Keith, Gentle Monster, Rhone and Giuseppe Zanotti.