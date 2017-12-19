Cargill recognized as leading employer for women in India

Cargill was recognized by WILL Forum India as a leading employer for women in India and was awarded the ‘Best Employer for Women in Leadership – Diversity & Inclusion’ at the 10th WILL annual Conference held at Bangalore. The award recognizes the company’s efforts to nurture talented women employees through continuous learning and development process.

Ashu Malhotra, Head of Human Resources at Cargill in India Sub-Continent and Malaysia said: “Inclusion and diversity is an extremely important aspect of human resources at Cargill globally and we have a dedicated team to ensure that everyone is treated equally, fairly and with respect. We are encouraged in our efforts to promote inclusion and diversity by this award from WILL Forum India.”

Lalitha Indrakanti, Managing Director, Cargill Business Services in India, who was invited to be part of panel during the event, said: “Creating an inclusive culture is very important where women workers can thrive; at Cargill we provide different forms of mentoring to support the development of women for leadership roles which includes development of strong internal and external networks. Changing mindsets both within and outside the organization are key landmarks on the paths to greater diversity.”

The ‘Forum for Women in Leadership’, WILL Forum India, brings together senior women executives in leadership positions from across corporate India for an open dialogue on their aspirations, opportunities, nurturing mind-sets, mentoring and harnessing the rewards of collective thinking for improving the workplace in the coming years.