Divine Organics eyes Rs 100 cr turnover in three years

Organic skincare brand Divine Organics is eyeing a turnover of up to Rs 100 crore in the next three years as it expands operations in India and overseas.

“We are looking at a turnover of Rs 80-100 crore from our operations in India and overseas. By early next fiscal, we will enter markets in Indian sub-continent like Sri Lanka, South-East Asia and the Middle-East,” Gautam Dhar, CEO, Divine Organics told PTI.

“We want to give consumers a 100 per cent organic product option at a competitive price range. We plan to focus on metro and mini metro cities in India,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: Divine Organics, which claims to be India’s first comprehensive range of ECOCERT certified fully organic beauty brand, will look at selling its products through a network pf 400 outlets across India.

Going forward, the company will also look at raising about Rs 10 crore from private equity or venture capital investors to support its expansion plans, Dhar said. The company offers a range of organic skin care, body care and hair care products, priced in Rs 300-1,250.