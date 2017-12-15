Guiltfree Industries signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for Too Yumm!

Guiltfree Industries Limited, the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced Indian cricketer captain, youth icon and a fitness enthusiast Virat Kohli as their health ambassador for Too Yumm!.

Being a sportsperson, Virat Kohli is a strong believer in eating right and staying fit. The announcement has been made through a national campaign with the tagline ‘Eat Lot, Fikar Not!’. Both the brand and Virat Kohli believe and share the same philosophy of propagating a healthy lifestyle.

The campaign went live on Friday with a TVC that features Virat Kohli binging on Too Yumm! at different situations, all the time, with people around him wondering how he always manages to Look Too Yumm!. Virat explains that these products are really healthy and really binge worthy so everyone can ‘Eat Lot, Fikar Not!’.

Citing a huge opportunity in the healthy snack market owing to changing consumer preference towards a healthy diet, Guiltfree Industries Limited launched Too Yumm! earlier this year. At the time of its launch in three cities, the brand introduced wheat thins which are baked and fox nuts which are air popped. With a short span of six months, Too Yumm! introduced a third snack – baked Veggie Stix. The brand also doubled its distribution network and is now available across all key metros and class 1 towns.

Commenting on the announcement Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said, “Transformative changes are being seen on how Indian consumers, especially the younger generation, eat and drink today. There has been an increasing popularity among healthy foods, which is the impetus behind the burgeoning growth of the healthy snack market. Too Yumm! is a healthier snacking option, which does not compromise on taste and brings a refreshing change to the snacking scene.”

He further added, “We are very glad to introduce Virat Kohli as the face of Too Yumm! At RPSG, we wanted a brand ambassador who would advocate the values that the brand stands for. Virat Kohli makes the perfect fit for the brand as many look up to him for not only his fitness regime but also for the healthy choices he makes.”

Sharing his thoughts, Virat Kohli added, “Too Yumm! serves as the perfect snack that combines taste and health. I enjoy binging on it anytime, anywhere and to my heart’s content. With Too Yumm! you can indulge in your favourite snack without feeling guilty.”