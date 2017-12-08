Liberty Luxuries launches Japan’s revered confectionery brand YOKU MOKU in Delhi

Japan’s premium confectionery brand, YOKU MOKU that recently debuted in India with its flagship store in Mumbai, is now making a grand entrance at Delhi’s The Chanakya, Chanakyapuri with an aesthetically designed concept space. Brought down by a six decade old Indian conglomerate, Liberty Group’s Liberty Luxuries, YOKU MOKU arrives this December with its freshest and most buttery cookies!

With unique customization options by way of special Japanese packaging with names monogrammed on it, YOKU MOKU brings to its customers the perfect gifting option.

YOKU MOKU owes its unique significance to the Swedish town, JOKKMOKK where the founder Noriichi Fujinawa first tasted European butter cookies. With over 40 years of experience YOKU MOKU is now one of the most famous confectionery brands and has expanded worldwide. Liberty Group’s partnership with YOKU MOKU heralds the beginning of a new era in the evolution of the confectionery market in India.

“We see a strong growth potential in India with the ever growing confectionery industry. Given the demographics in Delhi, the consumption of premium brands is noteworthy. With a plethora of offerings, we at Liberty Group envision a successful journey in Delhi” said Head of Business Development at Liberty Luxuries for YOKU MOKU India, Fatima Mahimwala.

To complement its elegant products, the YOKU MOKU store is aesthetically designed space. Their range of cookies and cigars purely made out of butter, is what has made them an international success. Among other delicious delicacies are the Double chocolate blanc, Yoku Moku also offers Billet aux amandes – a cookie made by sprinkling almonds atop its fold, White chocolate cookies, Cigare Au Chocolat and more.