Irfan Razack felicitated as one among the ‘Top 10 Business Visionaries’ at IMAGES South India Retail Award 2017

Irfan Razack – Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, was felicitated as one among the Top 10 Business Visionaries at the IMAGES South India Retail Award 2017, in a spectacular award ceremony held at the ITC Gardenia.

The award was given in recognition of his achievements, innovation in customer experience and contribution towards the growth of the retail industry and trade. Ten of the top business visionaries from South India, who have built great Consumer Brands, Retail Concepts and Shopping & Leisure Spaces, were felicitated along with Razack.

A true visionary who has changed the very skyline of Bengaluru and given the city several firsts, be it its first mall or its first wholly integrated township development, Razack’s move into real estate was not a planned one. However, as he started exploring the field, soon he realized that Bengaluru lacked quality developments, and decided to bring about a change. At the early stages of inception itself, he realised that it is important to look at different concepts, create various asset classes and change the city skyline.

He has today successfully replicated this model across several cities in South India, propelling the Prestige Group to unprecedented heights of success, where it is considered one of the largest and most reputed real estate companies in India today.

Founded in 1986, the company has completed several million sq.ft. of world-class real estate development across the residential, commercial, retail, leisure and hospitality sectors in cities including Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore, Mysore, Goa and Chennai, besides Bangalore.

Considered among the most respected businessmen in India today, Razack was conferred the Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya Memorial Award 2015 by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He has also received recognition from the United Nations University International’s Leadership Academy (UNU/ILA) in Jordan. He was voted as one of the Best CEOs in Asia (Best In India) in the reputed Institutional Investor (II) magazine’s 2014 All-Asia Executive Team Rankings. An active member of the Rotary Club of Bangalore, Midtown, his contributions have been recognized through a Paul Harris Fellowship. In 2015, he was also inducted as a member of the esteemed Arch C Klumph Society – a special fellowship offered to only a privileged few from the Rotary Foundation.

His active involvement in the society, led him to institute the widely acclaimed ‘Prestige Citizen Extraordinaire Award’ in association with Rotary Midtown, to honour citizens of Bangalore who have contributed selflessly. Previous recipients of this award include NR. Narayanamurthy, Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Nandan Nilekani and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, among others.

Razack has served as Chairman of CREDAI (National) for a period of two years, completing his term in March 2017. He was also the Honorary Secretary of Al Ameen Education Society for 21 years. His voluntary social responsibilities have included the post of President of the Bangalore Commercial Association (BCA), CREDAI and the Karnataka Ownership Apartments Promoter’s Association, where he was lauded for his efforts in bringing about transparency and better benefits for the consumer.