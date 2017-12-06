Raymond FMCG business to expand with ‘One Park Avenue’

Raymond Group, the leading manufacturer, marketer and retailer of worsted suiting fabrics and ready-to wear apparel, has announced ‘One Park Avenue’, a customer facing initiative for Park Avenue’s range of men’s grooming products.

Resonating with the confident young male of today, One Park Avenue will entail a distinct brand, product and an aggressive go-to-market strategy. The brand will soon make its way to international markets such as the Middle-East, Bangladesh and Nepal, with a phase 2 plan to enter South Asian markets of Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Myanmar in the next six months.

The men’s grooming category is undergoing a transformation and expanding into multiple format and sub-formats. Park Avenue is seen as mature and sophisticated brand that is recognized as a pioneer in the male grooming space. Under the One Park Avenue initiative, the brand will have synergies in terms of a Unified Visual Identity, repositioning itself with a wider grooming portfolio, premium international packaging and innovative products.

The overall brand architecture will have blue, white and black colours across products categories. Additionally, the entire range will be available through exclusive brand outlets of Park Avenue apparel along with other sales and distribution channels across India and International markets.

Launching the initiative, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Ltd., Gautam Hari Singhania said, “Changing customer preferences, improved lifestyles and growing conciousness among male consumers, presents us with huge opportunities in the FMCG space. After the acquisition of Ansell’s stake earlier this year, One Park Avenue is yet another significant step that will strengthen our FMCG play both nationally and internationally, which is an important driver for value creation for the Raymond group and an integral part of the Raymond Re-Imagined journey.

He further added, “We are entering a whole transformation phase with the FMCG sector.”

One Park Avenue is being led through the introduction of a new range of fine fragrances and new positioning statement ‘Unleash your X factor’. The new Eau De Parfums are masterblended by Global perfumers with exotic ingredients and are available in 50ml and 100ml priced at Rs 399 and Rs 699 respectively.

Commenting on this initiative and exciting prospects for the FMCG business, CEO – FMCG Business, Raymond Ltd., Giriraj Bagri said “At Raymond we are leveraging synergies across our FMCG business to create a strong and monolithic FMCG play in our core categories. Simultaneously we are also utilizing cross organizational expertise to bring in efficiencies and cost optimization to help us invest more aggressively towards newer initiative such as ‘One Park Avenue’. The idea of One Park Avenue is built on unique consumer insights backed by strong innovation that will drive consume acquisition and enhance consumer relevance for our lead brand Park Avenue. Going forward, we hope to clock exponential growth and hence a coherent unified premium imagery and identity of Park Avenue has been created for offering the same products experience globally.”

He further added, “We are looking at this as a complete retail environment which cover the whole retail gamut including mom-and-pop stores and in the digital space. What we will do will be unique in retail strategy and you will see us with the FMCG products in many new formats in next six months.”

Raymond announced the formation of its FMCG Group in 2016, with a vision to be a player of choice in the world of consumer goods, offering high quality products in both the personal and Home Care Categories.

Raymond’s FMCG business currently has a strong retail presence through 0.25 million retail outlets, including 90,000 pharmacies in the country and also exports to South East Asia, Middle East and Africa. Given the strong hold in institutional sales, the business is a preferred supplier to over a 100 institutions in the country.

Raymond Group recently acquired Ansell’s stake in brand KamaSutra, from joint venture entity JK Ansell Pvt Ltd. This acquisition will pave the way for Raymond to further scale up the FMCG Business and unlock the immense potential of Brand KamaSutra globally.