Amit Sharma, Managing Director – Entertainment, Miraj Group

Amit Sharma has over 12 years of experience in hospitality and entertainment industry. Currently, he is heading the entertainment vertical for Miraj Group.

He looks after multiplex expansion, mall management, movie distribution, movie production, identifying properties for multiplex, mall leasing, movie production distribution and selling of movie rights.

He is also responsible for negotiating the commercials, agreement etc. and taking decisions regarding the staff’s recruitment, welfare, transfers, promotions and relocation.

He specializes in setting up budgets for each unit on a monthly basis. Prior to Miraj, he was associated with Cinemax.