adidas Originals ‘Fashion Destination Door’ store debuts in India

The pioneering sportswear brand for the streets, adidas Originals has opened its first ever ‘Fashion Destination Door’ format store in Mumbai, India.

Located in the heart of one of the city’s most coveted shopping areas on Linking Road, the Fashion Destination Door concept captures the energy of the streets turning it into a cultural epicenter. The inspiration is found in the different iconic neighborhoods of various cities, creating a global connection to a unique network of influence and cultural creativity.

Spanning over 1,550 sq.ft., this revamped new format store will house the latest, iconic and most innovative product stories. The interior design of the adidas Originals ‘Fashion Destination Door’ store combines architectural details inspired by Mumbai City’s raw aesthetics uniquely translating the spirit of the city into the store adaptations that connect with these communities’ creative youth cultures. A lounge area with furniture inspired by the Originals Superstar offers a space for intimate interaction with customers and creators alike.

In addition to showcasing a curated selection of product highlights and statement collection drops which will exclusively be available only at the Linking Road store in India, the flagship store will never go on sale; and usher in a new experience for adidas Originals fans in Mumbai with exclusive events and elevated in store experiences.

The store is the latest in a global series of less than 100 adidas Originals ‘Fashion Destination Door’ concept stores across the globe and first of its kind in India. This significant store opening ratifies adidas Originals long-standing commitment to India of introducing retail hubs where customers experience the brand in unprecedented ways from a localized point-of-view.

The launch of the new concept sneaker mecca will be celebrated with the showcase of Originals’ most innovative styles including Superstar, Stan Smith, NMD and EQT, among others. The new FW’17 highlights include the introduction of Crazy 8, Forum, Pharrell Williams Hu Hiking and Alexander Wang.