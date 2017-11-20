HomeLane acquires Capricoast for Rs 90 crore

Online home interiors brand, HomeLane.com, has announced the acquisition of Capricoast.com, a leading online home interiors marketplace, for a consideration of Rs 90 crore.

HomeLane.com said that this acquisition will enable it to offer its customers a smoother and more streamlined home designing experience enabled by technology.

Following the acquisition, the 120-strong team of Capricoast.com will be part of HomeLane.com. Founder and CEO of Capricoast, Jawad Ayaz will join HomeLane.com’s board of directors.

HomeLane.com has also launched its operations in the NCR region. The company already has offices in Gurugram and Noida, and is further planning to set up an experience center in Gurugram within the next two months, to offer consumers a first-hand experience for their home designing and furnishing needs.

Speaking on the acquisition, Co-founder and CEO of HomeLane.com, Srikanth Iyer said, “This is a coming together of two big players in home design with complementary strengths and expertise. The Capricoast team brings with them a powerful technology back-end that will further strengthen our product offering and go a long way in making HomeLane.com the preferred home décor destination for customers across India. This acquisition also marks the beginning of HomeLane’s next phase of growth and expansion, given that we have already achieved operational profitability.”

“We have already achieved a position of dominance in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai and are now ready to serve homeowners in the NCR” Srikanth added.

Jawad Ayaz said, “We believe Capricoast’s strong technology core in customer acquisition and lifecycle management will be a perfect foil to HomeLane.com’s unparalleled strengths in design visualization and project execution. This integration is a win-win for home design customers as well as for HomeLane.com, which cements its position as the online home interiors industry leader with an unbeatable combination of transparency and predictability, backed by technological capabilities.”

HomeLane’s value proposition is solving the interior design problem with technology and predictable timelines. HomeLane’s SpaceCraft, a one of its kind virtual design platform, is an industry-first digital platform that helps homeowners co-design their homes virtually with the designer, ruling out the requirements of multiple physical meetings and back and forth on designs and pricing. SpaceCraft comes with a real-time integrated pricing engine that helps the homeowners to keep an eye on the project price at all times during the design finalization process.

HomeLane.com is also a pioneer in the organized online home furnishing market and offers an industry-first 45-day delivery guarantee for fit-outs. HomeLane, till date, has raised about $15 million in venture funding from marquee investors like Sequoia Capital, Aarin, Growth Story and Baring PE.